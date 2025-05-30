Logo
Business

Nippon Steel to spend $6 billion on decarbonisation efforts at three plants
Business

Nippon Steel to spend $6 billion on decarbonisation efforts at three plants

Nippon Steel to spend $6 billion on decarbonisation efforts at three plants

The Nippon Steel logo is displayed at the company's East Nippon Works Kimitsu Area plant in Kimitsu, east of Tokyo, Japan May 26, 2025. REUTERS/Issei Kato/File Photo

30 May 2025 11:31AM (Updated: 30 May 2025 12:56PM)
TOKYO :Nippon Steel plans to invest nearly 870 billion yen ($6.05 billion) to introduce electric furnaces at its three domestic plants to reduce carbon emissions, the company said on Friday.

Japan's government plans to subsidise as much as 251 billion yen of the steelmaker's decarbonisation efforts focused on the three plants by the 2029 fiscal year, Nippon Steel said in a statement.

Following the investments, Nippon Steel will add around 2.9 million metric tons of new steel production capacity, it said.

($1 = 143.7300 yen)

Source: Reuters
