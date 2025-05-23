Logo
Best News Website or Mobile Service
WAN-IFRA Digital Media Awards Worldwide 2022
Best News Website or Mobile Service
Digital Media Awards Worldwide 2022
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Business

Nissan considers sale of headquarters in Yokohama, Nikkei says
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn
Advertisement
Advertisement

Business

Nissan considers sale of headquarters in Yokohama, Nikkei says

Nissan considers sale of headquarters in Yokohama, Nikkei says

FILE PHOTO: Nissan logo is seen, on the day of the automaker's fiscal year 2024 financial results briefing at the company's headquarters in Yokohama, Japan, May 13, 2025. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon/File Photo

23 May 2025 05:30PM
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

TOKYO :Nissan Motor is considering selling its headquarters in Yokohama City as part of restructuring plans that include the closure of seven factories worldwide, the Nikkei daily reported on Friday.

The headquarters' asset value is estimated at over 100 billion yen ($700 million), with proceeds potentially covering restructuring costs, the report said without citing sources. Nissan plans to use a "sale and leaseback" method, in which it would enter into a lease agreement with the buyer and continue to use the facility.

Nissan said in its statement that the company is considering all possibilities for business recovery but it has nothing to announce at this time.

($1 = 143.2100 yen)

Source: Reuters
Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...
Advertisement