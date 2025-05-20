Logo
Best News Website or Mobile Service
WAN-IFRA Digital Media Awards Worldwide 2022
Best News Website or Mobile Service
Digital Media Awards Worldwide 2022
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Business

Petronas says in talks with Pertamina, TotalEnergies for Bobara block partnership
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn
Advertisement
Advertisement

Business

Petronas says in talks with Pertamina, TotalEnergies for Bobara block partnership

Petronas says in talks with Pertamina, TotalEnergies for Bobara block partnership

FILE PHOTO: Petronas logos are pictured at a fuel station in Serdang, Malaysia March 4, 2021. REUTERS/Lim Huey Teng/File Photo

20 May 2025 05:43PM
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

TANGERANG, Indonesia : Malaysian state oil firm Petronas is in discussions with Indonesia's Pertamina and French energy group TotalEnergies to form a partnership for the development of the Bobara oil block in Indonesia, a senior Petronas executive said on Tuesday.

The talks have been taking place since last year but no deal has been signed yet, Mohd Redhani Abdul Rahman, Petronas' vice president of international assets, told reporters on the sidelines of the Indonesia Petroleum Association conference.

Petronas signed a production-sharing contract with the Indonesian government for the Bobara block last year.

The block, which the government estimates has 6.8 billion barrels of oil equivalent, will be Petronas' first deep-water project in Indonesia as an operator, the company said last year.

Source: Reuters
Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...
Advertisement