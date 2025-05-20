Petronas says in talks with Pertamina, TotalEnergies for Bobara block partnership

TANGERANG, Indonesia : Malaysian state oil firm Petronas is in discussions with Indonesia's Pertamina and French energy group TotalEnergies to form a partnership for the development of the Bobara oil block in Indonesia, a senior Petronas executive said on Tuesday.

The talks have been taking place since last year but no deal has been signed yet, Mohd Redhani Abdul Rahman, Petronas' vice president of international assets, told reporters on the sidelines of the Indonesia Petroleum Association conference.

Petronas signed a production-sharing contract with the Indonesian government for the Bobara block last year.

The block, which the government estimates has 6.8 billion barrels of oil equivalent, will be Petronas' first deep-water project in Indonesia as an operator, the company said last year.