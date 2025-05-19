Logo
Business

Samsung SDI cuts pricing of new shares by 17% amid tariff-driven sell-off
FILE PHOTO: A general view of the Samsung SDI battery factory in God, Hungary, December 12, 2022. REUTERS/Marton Monus/File Photo

19 May 2025 08:29AM
SEOUL :Samsung SDI on Monday slashed the pricing of its new share issue by 17 per cent after its stock declined in a broad market sell-off sparked by concerns over potential U.S. tariffs.

The South Korean battery maker has lowered the price of its planned share sale twice since March. It now plans to sell new shares at 140,000 won ($100.37) each, down from the originally proposed price of 169,200 announced in March.

Samsung SDI lowered its pricing of new shares to 146,200 won last month.

($1 = 1,394.9000 won)

Source: Reuters
