Despite law, US TikTok ban likely to remain on hold

SAN FRANCISCO: United States President Donald Trump is widely expected to extend the Thursday (Jun 19) deadline for TikTok to find a non-Chinese buyer or face a ban in the US.

It would be the third time Trump put off enforcing a federal law requiring its sale or ban, which was to take effect the day before his January inauguration.

"I have a little warm spot in my heart for TikTok," Trump said in an NBC News interview in early May.

"If it needs an extension, I would be willing to give it an extension."

Trump said a group of purchasers is ready to pay TikTok owner ByteDance "a lot of money" for the video-clip-sharing sensation's US operations.

Trump has repeatedly downplayed risks that TikTok is in danger, saying he remains confident of finding a buyer for the app's US business.

The president is "just not motivated to do anything about TikTok", said independent analyst Rob Enderle.

"Unless they get on his bad side, TikTok is probably going to be in pretty good shape."

Trump had long supported a ban or divestment, but reversed his position and vowed to defend the platform after coming to believe it helped him win young voters' support in the November election.

"Trump's not really doing great on his election promises," Enderle maintained.

"This could be one that he can actually deliver on."

DIGITAL COLD WAR?

Motivated by national security fears and belief in Washington that TikTok is controlled by the Chinese government, the ban took effect on Jan 19, one day before Trump's inauguration, with ByteDance having made no attempt to find a suitor.

TikTok "has become a symbol of the US-China tech rivalry; a flashpoint in the new Cold War for digital control", said Shweta Singh, an assistant professor of information systems at Warwick Business School in Britain.

"National security, economic policy, and digital governance are colliding," Singh added.

The Republican president announced an initial 75-day delay of the ban upon taking office.

A second extension pushed the deadline to Jun 19.

As of Monday, there was no word of a TikTok sale in the works.