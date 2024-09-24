White House details plan to safeguard US auto sector, avoid second 'China shock'

The US Commerce Department on Monday proposed prohibiting key Chinese software and hardware in connected vehicles on American roads due to national security concerns, a move that would effectively bar nearly all Chinese cars from entering the US market.

"Americans should drive whatever car they choose – whether gas powered, hybrid, or electric," Brainard said. "But, if they choose to drive an EV, we want to make sure it was made in America, and not in China."



Brainard's appearance comes as the fate of the auto industry and pressure from China has become a major theme in the 2024 presidential election with the Republican nominee Donald Trump suggesting China could dominate future auto production.



Earlier this month, the Biden administration locked in steep tariff hikes on Chinese imports, including a 100 per cent duty on electric vehicles, to boost protections for strategic industries from China's state-driven industrial practices.