US Senate votes to block California 2035 electric vehicle rules

WASHINGTON :The U.S. Senate on Thursday voted to bar California's landmark plan to end the sale of gasoline-only vehicles by 2035 that has been adopted by 11 other states representing a third of the U.S. auto market.

The vote sends to President Donald Trump the measure to repeal a waiver granted by the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency under former President Joe Biden in December, allowing California to mandate at least 80 per cent electric vehicles by 2035.

The vote is a win for General Motors, Toyota and other automakers that heavily lobbied against the rules and a blow to California and environmental groups that say the requires are essential to ensuring cleaner vehicles.