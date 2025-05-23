Logo
Best News Website or Mobile Service
WAN-IFRA Digital Media Awards Worldwide 2022
Best News Website or Mobile Service
Digital Media Awards Worldwide 2022
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Business

US Steelworkers union urges Trump to block Nippon Steel's bid for US Steel
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn
Advertisement
Advertisement

Business

US Steelworkers union urges Trump to block Nippon Steel's bid for US Steel

US Steelworkers union urges Trump to block Nippon Steel's bid for US Steel
FILE PHOTO: A "Keep It Made In America" sign is seen in the steelworkers Local 1299 union hall in Ecorse, Michigan, U.S., September 24, 2019. Picture taken September 24, 2019. REUTERS/Rebecca Cook/File Photo
US Steelworkers union urges Trump to block Nippon Steel's bid for US Steel
FILE PHOTO: Nippon Steel logo is displayed at the company's headquarters in Tokyo, Japan April 1, 2024. REUTERS/Issei Kato/File Photo
23 May 2025 02:30AM (Updated: 23 May 2025 02:36AM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

WASHINGTON :The United Steelworkers union urged U.S. President Donald Trump on Thursday to block Nippon Steel's bid for U.S. Steel despite a pledge by the Japanese steel giant to invest $14 billion in the iconic American company, as first reported by Reuters.

In a statement published a day after a powerful national security panel submitted a fresh recommendation on the deal to Trump, the union said, "Now, as it continues to make flashy promises about proposed investments, it remains clear Nippon is simply seeking to undercut our domestic industry from the inside."

Nippon Steel and U.S. Steel did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

Source: Reuters
Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...
Advertisement