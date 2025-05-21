Wolfspeed prepares to file for bankruptcy within weeks, WSJ reports

Semiconductor supplier Wolfspeed is preparing to file for bankruptcy within weeks, as it struggles to address its debt pile, the Wall Street Journal reported on Tuesday, citing sources familiar with the matter.

Shares of the company fell over 57 per cent in extended trading.

Wolfspeed has been grappling with sluggish demand in industrial and automotive markets and tariff-induced uncertainty.

The company is looking to file for Chapter 11 bankruptcy that would have the support of a majority of its creditors, after rejecting several out-of-court debt restructuring proposals from creditors, the report said.

Subscribe to our Chief Editor’s Week in Review Our chief editor shares analysis and picks of the week's biggest news every Saturday. This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp’s partners. Loading Loading

Wolfspeed did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

The company, which manufactures chips using silicon carbide, raised going-concern doubts and forecast weaker-than-expected annual revenue earlier this month.

The company expects revenue of $850 million in 2026, below analysts' estimate of $958.7 million.