Is Asian talent still keen on the US as Trump tightens immigration rules?

NEW DELHI/WASHINGTON/BEIJING: In a quiet Delhi neighbourhood, a temple dedicated to the Hindu god Hanuman has earned the nickname “visa temple”.

Across India, temples like this have become pilgrimage destinations for prospective workers, students and entire families seeking blessings for their visa applications.

“If you come here … and join your hands in front of God, any of your wishes or supplications will be fulfilled,” said devotee Vikas Anand, who was praying for his work visa application to the United Kingdom to be approved.

Before him, his brother successfully obtained a United States work visa after visiting the same temple.

Subscribe to the best of CNA Insider CNA's best current affairs documentaries with a deeper look at issues affecting Asia, sent to your inbox weekly. This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp’s partners. Loading Loading

“Two to three people in front of him were (refused visas) … at the counter,” Anand told the programme Insight. “So, it depends. It’s somewhat more difficult (to get) US visas in comparison to other countries.”