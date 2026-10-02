Livestream shopping is fun and frictionless, but are there enough consumer safeguards?

These days, Ms Adelphia Lim, 32, winds down most nights by watching shopping livestreams.

She finds the on-screen interactions captivating, with the host animatedly showcasing a product while responding to viewers' questions in real time.

Every so often, the host sweetens the deal to push viewers to act, perhaps by issuing livestream-exclusive vouchers or announcing that stocks are limited.

In such exciting moments, Ms Lim, the founder of a social media marketing agency, sometimes finds herself adding an item to her cart even though she had not planned to shop.

The whole experience is fun and frictionless, she said.

Since she began shopping through livestreams this year, a whole range of items have been delivered to her doorstep, from vitamins and personal-care products to clothing, food and crystal bracelets.

"I can be lying in bed watching a livestream to wind down, discover something I didn't even know I wanted, use a voucher, check out in a few taps and then it just turns up at my door a few days later."

Communications executive Pamela Goh, 27, was drawn into livestream shopping about two years ago when she stumbled across a session by an influencer she recognised.

Since then, she has bought all kinds of goods this way, from clothes to toys and even sashimi.

The competitive prices often offered by livestream hosts are part of the appeal, but Ms Goh has also come to appreciate other aspects of the format.

She can watch a host try on an outfit rather than rely on the stock images typically used on e-commerce platforms, see a product being tested or eaten by the host, and get immediate answers to her questions without making a trip to a shop.