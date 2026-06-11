CNA Explains: How Singapore’s Small Claims Tribunals work - and what happens next

SINGAPORE: A maid agency was recently ordered to compensate a customer after falsely claiming that a domestic helper could speak Mandarin - a case that has put the spotlight on Singapore’s Small Claims Tribunals (SCT).

For consumers and businesses locked in disputes over money, going to court can be costly and intimidating. The SCT offers a faster, lower-cost alternative to resolve certain disputes - without the need for a lawyer.

What kinds of cases qualify, how much can you claim, and what happens after you file? Here’s what you need to know.

What are the Small Claims Tribunals?

Part of the State Courts, the SCT specialises in resolving low-value disputes.

It typically deals with cases involving the sale of goods or provision of services, as well as residential tenancy agreements. Claims must be filed within two years after the date that creates one's "cause of action", according to the Singapore Courts website.

A “cause of action” refers to the set of facts that entitles a person to bring a case against another party.

Most SCT cases are concluded within four months of filing.

Lawyers are not allowed to represent parties in SCT proceedings, although they may provide legal advice beforehand to help claimants understand the process, assess the merits of their case and ensure that their supporting documents are in order, Ms Cherie Tan of DOT Chambers told CNA.

According to the Singapore Courts' 2024 annual report, 11,771 cases were filed with the SCT that year, making up about 77 per cent of the State Courts' community justice and tribunals cases.

Who can file a claim, and how much can you request?

Individuals and businesses can file claims with the SCT.

The claim limit is S$20,000, although this can be increased to S$30,000 if both parties agree.

Filing fees vary depending on the claim amount. For claims of up to S$5,000, individuals pay S$10 while other entities pay S$50. For claims above S$5,000 and up to S$10,000, fees are S$20 for individuals and S$100 for other entities.

For claims exceeding S$10,000 and up to S$30,000, individuals pay 1 per cent of the claimed amount, while other entities pay 3 per cent.

Claims must be filed online via the Community Justice and Tribunals System (CJTS) using Singpass. Tourists can apply for a temporary CJTS pass.

The process is accessible and designed for self-represented parties, said Ms Tan.