CNA Explains: How Singapore’s Small Claims Tribunals work - and what happens next
A recent case involving a maid agency ordered to compensate a customer has put the spotlight on Singapore’s Small Claims Tribunals. Here’s how the process works, what you can claim and what happens after a ruling.
SINGAPORE: A maid agency was recently ordered to compensate a customer after falsely claiming that a domestic helper could speak Mandarin - a case that has put the spotlight on Singapore’s Small Claims Tribunals (SCT).
For consumers and businesses locked in disputes over money, going to court can be costly and intimidating. The SCT offers a faster, lower-cost alternative to resolve certain disputes - without the need for a lawyer.
What kinds of cases qualify, how much can you claim, and what happens after you file? Here’s what you need to know.
What are the Small Claims Tribunals?
Part of the State Courts, the SCT specialises in resolving low-value disputes.
It typically deals with cases involving the sale of goods or provision of services, as well as residential tenancy agreements. Claims must be filed within two years after the date that creates one's "cause of action", according to the Singapore Courts website.
A “cause of action” refers to the set of facts that entitles a person to bring a case against another party.
Most SCT cases are concluded within four months of filing.
Lawyers are not allowed to represent parties in SCT proceedings, although they may provide legal advice beforehand to help claimants understand the process, assess the merits of their case and ensure that their supporting documents are in order, Ms Cherie Tan of DOT Chambers told CNA.
According to the Singapore Courts' 2024 annual report, 11,771 cases were filed with the SCT that year, making up about 77 per cent of the State Courts' community justice and tribunals cases.
Who can file a claim, and how much can you request?
Individuals and businesses can file claims with the SCT.
The claim limit is S$20,000, although this can be increased to S$30,000 if both parties agree.
Filing fees vary depending on the claim amount. For claims of up to S$5,000, individuals pay S$10 while other entities pay S$50. For claims above S$5,000 and up to S$10,000, fees are S$20 for individuals and S$100 for other entities.
For claims exceeding S$10,000 and up to S$30,000, individuals pay 1 per cent of the claimed amount, while other entities pay 3 per cent.
Claims must be filed online via the Community Justice and Tribunals System (CJTS) using Singpass. Tourists can apply for a temporary CJTS pass.
The process is accessible and designed for self-represented parties, said Ms Tan.
How do you file a claim, and what will you need?
Before filing, claimants must complete a pre-filing assessment and provide details of the respondent, such as their name and address.
Supporting documents - including contracts, invoices, receipts, photographs, emails or tenancy agreements - are essential.
Mr Nicolas Tang, managing director of Farallon Law Corporation, said documentation is critical for small claims cases as the SCT is designed for parties to present their cases clearly without lawyers.
"Parties should be ready to explain each part of their claim in detail, such as every invoice in a claim or every defect in a renovation dispute, and corporate representatives must produce all relevant supporting documents," he told CNA.
"Documentation helps prove three things: what was agreed, what went wrong, and what loss or remedy is being claimed."
PayNow confirmations, WhatsApp screenshots and evidence of defects or mitigation efforts can strengthen one's documentary evidence, said Mr Tang.
"A good rule of thumb is: for every sentence in your story, have a document, screenshot, photo, or witness who can support it."
Ms Tan noted that a common challenge some claimants face is the lack of sufficient documentary evidence to support their position.
"People often feel strongly that they have been wronged, but what matters before the tribunal is whether they can prove their case with evidence," she said.
Another issue is managing expectations.
"Not every dispute or grievance translates into a legally recoverable claim," said Ms Tan, adding that claimants should take time to understand the legal basis of their case before proceeding.
What are the limitations?
A claim is only as effective as one's ability to identify and locate the other party, said Ms Tan.
For disputes involving sellers on social media platforms or overseas merchants, consumers should keep records of the transaction and verify who they are dealing with before making payment, she advised.
They should also buy through reputable platforms and use payment methods that provide some form of buyer protection.
If the seller is overseas or cannot be identified, pursuing a claim through the SCT may not be a practical option, Ms Tan said.
Mr Tang added that consumers should not focus solely on price when purchasing a product, but also consider the risks when going ahead with a transaction.
What happens after a ruling?
The SCT may order respondents to pay a specified sum or rectify any deficiency in services rendered, according to the Singapore Courts website.
However, an order does not automatically result in payment, Ms Tan noted.
Appeals are allowed in certain cases, but respondents must still comply with the tribunal’s order even if they intend to appeal.
If a party fails to comply, the successful claimant can initiate enforcement proceedings in the civil courts.
The appropriate enforcement method will depend on the circumstances, and whether the debtor has assets or means to satisfy the order, Ms Tan said.
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