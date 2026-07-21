Some Singapore retailers turn to China for ideas on live commerce and AI as competition intensifies

SINGAPORE: Some retailers in Singapore are looking to China for inspiration as they seek new ways to grow amid high rents and stiff competition.

In March, 32 companies joined a learning trip to Hangzhou organised by the Singapore Retailers Association (SRA).

During the trip, they learnt about developments in live commerce, artificial intelligence, logistics and customer engagement, drawing lessons from companies such as Alibaba and ByteDance, according to SRA.

Several businesses have since begun changing how they operate, from restructuring teams around livestreaming to introducing more in-store experiences.

LEARNING FROM CHINA'S LIVE COMMERCE ECOSYSTEM

For local fashion label Young Hungry Free, the trip to China prompted a rethink of its livestream strategy.

It also shifted founder and creative director Winnie Ong's perspective on what was possible.

"There was a huge feeling of being limitless," said Ms Ong.

She said the trip showed her how Chinese businesses built "an entire ecosystem" around livestreaming, with design, content, marketing and customer engagement working together to support each livestream.

Soon after returning, the company reorganised its livestream team, introducing clearly defined roles and a structured 10-week training programme for new staff.

The business now has a lead producer overseeing weekly and monthly planning, alongside presenters who front the livestreams.

Behind the scenes, programmers analyse customer comments, product demand and sales trends during each stream to make quick decisions.