Retail workers uncertain about their future as Plaza Singapura starts major revamp in August

SINGAPORE: Retail workers in shops at Plaza Singapura said on Thursday (Jul 2) they are uncertain about their future, about a month before an estimated S$160 million revamp of the mall is due to start.

In a Jul 1 circular from mall operator CapitaLand to tenants that was seen by CNA, the first phase of works is slated from August 2026 to March 2027.

It would involve the reconfiguration of retail and food and beverage (F&B) units and the linkway on level 1, bridge works on level 3, and reconfiguration works on level 7. Work would also be carried out on the travellators at the carpark and common areas.

The second phase would be carried out from March 2027 to March 2028, involving works at levels 1 and 5, as well as the carpark and common areas.

Escalators and travellators in the mall will be upgraded from July 2027 to April 2028.

The third phase, from February 2028 to October 2028, would involve the reconfiguration of retail and F&B units on the basement floors and works in common areas.

“As enhancement works will be carried out in phases, Plaza Singapura will remain operational and open for business as usual,” said CapitaLand in the circular.

“General access within Plaza Singapura and to your premises will be maintained and efforts will be put in to minimise disruptions to your business operations.”

When CNA visited the mall on Thursday, no closure signs could be seen, but workers of at least 10 shops told CNA they were not sure about their future plans. Some said they had not heard from their management about next steps.

Several shops are due to close before the revamp, and some storefronts on levels 1, 2 and 3 were boarded up.