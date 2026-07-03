Retail workers uncertain about their future as Plaza Singapura starts major revamp in August
A circular seen by CNA laid out the timeline for works in phases from August 2026 to October 2028, with some shops preparing to close before the revamp starts.
SINGAPORE: Retail workers in shops at Plaza Singapura said on Thursday (Jul 2) they are uncertain about their future, about a month before an estimated S$160 million revamp of the mall is due to start.
In a Jul 1 circular from mall operator CapitaLand to tenants that was seen by CNA, the first phase of works is slated from August 2026 to March 2027.
It would involve the reconfiguration of retail and food and beverage (F&B) units and the linkway on level 1, bridge works on level 3, and reconfiguration works on level 7. Work would also be carried out on the travellators at the carpark and common areas.
The second phase would be carried out from March 2027 to March 2028, involving works at levels 1 and 5, as well as the carpark and common areas.
Escalators and travellators in the mall will be upgraded from July 2027 to April 2028.
The third phase, from February 2028 to October 2028, would involve the reconfiguration of retail and F&B units on the basement floors and works in common areas.
“As enhancement works will be carried out in phases, Plaza Singapura will remain operational and open for business as usual,” said CapitaLand in the circular.
“General access within Plaza Singapura and to your premises will be maintained and efforts will be put in to minimise disruptions to your business operations.”
When CNA visited the mall on Thursday, no closure signs could be seen, but workers of at least 10 shops told CNA they were not sure about their future plans. Some said they had not heard from their management about next steps.
Several shops are due to close before the revamp, and some storefronts on levels 1, 2 and 3 were boarded up.
CapitaLand told CNA that they have been engaging tenants progressively on the revamp since the start of this year and informed them of the timeline and scope ahead of works commencing.
"Tenants have also been kept updated through regular and scheduled communications, including announcements coordinated with individual tenants, such as Golden Village, and the latest circular issued on Jul 1, 2026," the spokesperson said, adding that updates are shared at key milestones as plans are progressively finalised.
The spokesperson added that CapitaLand has been "working closely" with tenants on "suitable options tailored to their business needs".
"Any relocations within the mall are carefully planned to ensure a balanced tenant mix and a good experience for both tenants and shoppers.
"Throughout the AEI (asset enhancement initiative), we will continue to drive footfall through targeted marketing campaigns, events and shopper engagement initiatives, ensuring the mall remains a vibrant destination during this transformation."
UNCERTAINTY
Cinema chain Golden Village announced on Wednesday that it would be closing its outlet on the 7th floor this August, citing the mall’s upcoming revamp.
When asked about the outlet's potential reopening at the mall in the future, a spokesperson for Golden Village said that they "don't have any confirmed plans to share" at the time.
Mr Francis Kee, a retail associate for collectables shop Caesars that is also on the 7th floor, told CNA on Wednesday that they were offered a new location within Plaza Singapura, but they decided against it.
"Due to factors such as customer flow and overall environment, and the visibility of the shop, we decided not to take the offer ... we do not want to immediately take up a long-term commitment as we are very unsure of what's going to happen in the future," he added.
The store will close in mid-August and move its business online.
A manager at Pandora said the circular was the first time he had been informed of the details of the revamp works. He added that his management is deciding between leaving before their lease ends in October or extending their lease until the end of the year.
CNA has contacted Pandora for more information.
When contacted by CNA on its official WhatsApp number, Secret Recipe said its outlet on the third floor of Plaza Singapura will permanently close, with its last day on Jul 27.
An employee at the shop said she was sad when she learnt last month that it would shut for the mall’s revamp works. Some of the employees there have worked for 10 or 15 years, she said, adding that she was not sure about the future plans for the restaurant.
An employee of a fashion shop, who declined to be named, said she and two other staff members would be leaving before the revamp starts.
“We definitely know that it will affect us somehow, so we're not gonna take a risk,” she said, adding that she has already secured another job.
“Renovation will (affect), of course. Because it cannot be that a store that is already open (would) close for us. And then, where will they go? So, we have no idea,” she said, pointing to the difficulty of relocating affected shops within the mall.
Others were concerned that the renovation works might affect overall footfall. Ms Emily Koh, a retail associate at a clothing shop, said the partial renovation might affect crowd levels.
“Even the cinema is closing soon … If a mall without a cinema, the crowd will also go,” she said, adding that she was unsure how the revamp would yet affect the shop she worked at.
Dim Sum chain Tim Ho Wan announced last month that it would close its Plaza Singapura outlet on Jul 12 as part of the mall’s redevelopment.
The major revamp to the mall and The Atrium@Orchard was first revealed at CapitaLand Integrated Commercial Trust’s (CICT) first-quarter 2026 business update on Apr 24.
CICT said the project is aligned with the Urban Redevelopment Authority's plans to pedestrianise more parts of Orchard Road and expand Istana Park.
As part of this, Plaza Singapura’s design will be updated to create a stronger connection between the mall and the surrounding green spaces.
Key changes include a redesigned Level 1 entrance facing Orchard Road, featuring new all-day dining cafes surrounded by greenery; a new facade at the Handy Road drop-off point inspired by natural geometric forms; upgraded finishes and an expanded mix of retail and experiential concepts at the basement link to Dhoby Ghaut MRT station; and the conversion of existing sky bridges at Levels 3 and 5 into “floating gardens” with new dining options.
CICT said the revamp will refresh the mall’s tenant mix, with a focus on experiences, entertainment and thematic dining options aimed at both local shoppers and tourists.
The works are part of broader efforts to reposition Plaza Singapura as a lifestyle destination that goes beyond traditional retail, it added.