Commentary: AI is taking entry-level jobs. Who will train the next generation of workers?

SINGAPORE: When DBS Group announced in February that artificial intelligence (AI) could cut up to 4,000 contract and temporary jobs at the bank over the next few years, it spotlighted a growing concern.

Across industries from marketing to finance to software, AI is automating the “ground floor” of careers – the very roles used to teach workers the ropes.

THE VANISHING GROUND FLOOR

Careers are not downloaded fully formed; they are built through hands-on experience, structured learning and mentorship – a foundation that’s rapidly eroding.

Junior employees have traditionally learnt by doing foundational work. Writers edited press releases. Designers created social media graphics. Programmers fixed bugs and wrote tests. Learning was embedded in the job itself.

Today, companies increasingly use ChatGPT to draft content, Midjourney to design visuals, and GitHub Copilot to generate code. While impressive, these tools are also removing crucial learning opportunities.

A 2023 ResumeBuilder survey found that 37 per cent of US companies had already replaced workers with ChatGPT, and 44 per cent were planning more replacements. AI could automate 25 per cent of current work tasks globally, affecting 300 million jobs, reported Goldman Sachs the same year.

The Monetary Authority of Singapore in 2019 projected that one in three finance jobs in Singapore alone could be transformed or eliminated by automation.