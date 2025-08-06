Commentary: Have brands taken Coldplay kiss cam memes too far?

Duolingo is another example of meme marketing done right. The language learning app has built a massive following on social media by employing self-deprecating humour, often leaning into memes about its “threatening” owl mascot that guilt-trips users for skipping lessons.

This playful and consistent persona has resonated with audiences, generating millions of interactions and growing its follower base to over 16 million users on TikTok.

WHY SOME CAMPAIGNS BACKFIRE

The success of meme marketing often hinges on brand alignment and the direction of humour. Campaigns that are congruous with a brand’s voice and identity tend to resonate more naturally, while forced or opportunistic attempts often fall flat.

For instance, Bumble’s 2024 “celibacy is not the answer” ad campaign, which included messages like “Thou shalt not give up on dating and become a nun,” was widely criticised for its judgemental tone when the dating app’s mission is to empower women.

Similarly, Pepsi’s ad in 2017, which depicted Kendall Jenner handing a can of Pepsi to a police officer at a protest, was criticised for trivialising social justice movements. When brands force connections to trending topics that don’t align with their identity, the results can be jarring.

The direction of humour also plays a critical role. “Upward” humour, aimed at competitors and “inward” humour, which is often self-deprecating and reflective, are generally well-received.

Wendy’s, for instance, uses upward humour to take jabs at rivals like McDonald’s, while budget airline Ryanair embraces inward humour by poking fun at its own service limitations.

Duolingo’s mascot-driven content also succeeds by tapping into shared language learning struggles, using relatable and self-aware humour that stays true to its brand ethos.

In contrast, campaigns fail when they rely on “downward” humour, which target vulnerable individuals. In 2014, DiGiorno's received backlash for using the hashtag #WhyIStayed to promote its frozen pizza, because the hashtag was for victims of domestic abuse to share their stories.