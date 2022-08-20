Commentary: Expect more paediatric respiratory illnesses to make a post-pandemic comeback

SINGAPORE: COVID-19 has been a big disruption to the world. Pandemic response measures not only helped keep the coronavirus at bay, but also had the effect of curbing the spread of other respiratory illnesses like the common cold and influenza.

But as restrictions are relaxed or lifted with the widespread use of vaccines and antivirals, several viruses and bacteria are now making a comeback.

It makes sense that measures targeted at preventing COVID-19 reduced the spread of infections transmitted via respiratory droplets. People stopped travelling, worked from home, wore masks and stayed in when unwell.

Combined data from KK Women’s and Children’s Hospital (KKH), Singapore General Hospital and National University Hospital showed that most non-COVID-19 respiratory viruses nearly disappeared by April and May 2020, when Singapore went into a "circuit breaker" period.