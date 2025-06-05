Commentary: Singapore's journey from cybersecurity to cybermaturity

SINGAPORE: Seven years ago, Singaporeans were shocked when a cyberattack resulted in the theft of personal data belonging to about 1.5 million SingHealth patients, including then Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong.

Yet, 2018 seems almost like a different age when it comes to cyberthreats.

Last June, a ransomware attack on a service provider to the United Kingdom’s National Health Service disrupted operations in some hospitals, resulting in thousands of postponed surgeries and appointments. The hackers published almost 400GB of patient data on the dark web subsequently.

In February the same year, a ransomware attack in the United States compromised the data of about 190 million people and disrupted insurance processing that left patients the choice of delaying treatment if they could not pay out of pocket.

Halfway through 2025, there is no end in sight for the proliferation of this type of attack. A wave of attacks against prominent British retailers began in late April, with Marks & Spencer losing £1 billion (US$1.35 billion) in market value and another £300 million in lost profit expected.

Singapore is not immune: In April, cybercriminals struck local printing vendor Toppan Next Tech with ransomware, extracting customer information from DBS and the Bank of China, Singapore.