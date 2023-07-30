Commentary: Oppenheimer’s warning still holds true to this day

HAMILTON, New Zealand: J Robert Oppenheimer - the great nuclear physicist, “father of the atomic bomb”, and now the subject of a blockbuster biopic - always despaired about the nuclear arms race triggered by his creation.

So the approaching 78th anniversary of the Hiroshima bombing invites us to ask how far we’ve come - or haven’t come - since his death in 1967.

The Cold War represented all that Oppenheimer had feared. But at its end, former US president George W Bush spoke of a “peace dividend” that would see money saved from reduced defence budgets transferred into more socially productive enterprises.

Long-term benefits and rises in gross domestic product could have been substantial, according to modelling by the International Monetary Fund, especially for developing nations. Given the cost of global sustainable development - currently estimated at US$5 trillion to US$7 trillion annually - this made perfect sense.

Unfortunately, that peace dividend is disappearing. The world is now spending at least US$2.2 trillion annually on weapons and defence. Estimates are far from perfectly accurate, but it appears overall defence spending increased by 3.7 per cent in real terms in 2022.

The US alone spent US$877 billion on defence in 2022 - 39 per cent of the world total. With Russia (US$86.4 billion) and China (US$292 billion), the top three spenders account for 56 per cent of global defence spending.