Commentary: Oppenheimer is a great film about the wrong man

WASHINGTON DC: The fact that J Robert Oppenheimer agonised over his part in the creation of the atomic bomb is not interesting.

Was he meant to whistle to work?

Harry Truman, to whom it fell to use the “gadget”, is the more dramatic figure, precisely because he made what might be the most history-altering executive decision since Pontius Pilate without much in the way of outward qualms.

Christopher Nolan’s biopic of Oppenheimer gives the 33rd US president just one scene, in which he shambles around as a provincial buffoon who can’t say Nagasaki right.

Apart from its over-reliance on dialogue for exposition, and its naivete about the chances of total Axis surrender, this account of the father of NATO is the most jarring thing in a fine film whose three hours seldom drag.