Snap Insight: Foreign Minister Qin Gang’s abrupt removal is embarrassing for Beijing and Xi Jinping

LONDON: Silence, rumour and then a purge - but at least the wait is finally over. On Tuesday (Jul 25), China’s foreign minister Qin Gang was removed from his position after just seven months, becoming the shortest-serving foreign minister in the country’s modern history.

For exactly a month, since Jun 25, Mr Qin had disappeared from all media - highly unusual for the face of Chinese diplomacy. He had been one of the most media-present senior leaders, featuring in state-run newspapers on a near-daily basis meeting foreign leaders and defending China’s position in international fora.

The reason for his disappearance is still not known. The foreign ministry cited health reasons, while Chinese-language media debated lurid rumours of an extramarital affair with a television news personality and a child born out of wedlock in the United States.

Mr Qin remains a state councillor, a senior position in the state bureaucracy he was only elevated to in March. But as his name is currently being purged from the foreign ministry’s web archive, it seems unlikely he will retain this role.

His ministerial role has been taken over by his predecessor and superior, Politburo member Wang Yi. This may be a temporary solution: Mr Wang is unlikely to relish returning to a position he held for nearly 10 years, effectively a demotion.