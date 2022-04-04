Commentary: Here's what the man who predicted Great Resignation thinks is coming next

LONDON: Not that many of us can name a single day when our life took a radically different turn.

For American academic, Anthony Klotz, it came in February 2021 when a reporter was interviewing him about what even he calls his “mini niche” area of expertise: How people quit their jobs. The reporter was writing a story about the best ways to resign, but as she was chatting with Klotz, he said something else that caught her attention.

Although COVID-19 vaccine rollouts were at that time raising hopes of a return to pre-virus normality, Klotz thought the pandemic was driving several trends that would unleash an unusually large wave of US resignations. The reporter decided to write a second story. The result was a Bloomberg article in May 2021 that quoted Klotz predicting “the great resignation is coming”.

With that, one of the defining phrases of the pandemic was born. The idea was brave at the time, because it was not reflected in the latest official US workforce data, which typically has a two-month time lag.

But a few weeks later, new figures showed about 4 million workers, or 2.7 per cent of the workforce, had quit in April 2021, the highest level on record. By November 2021, that number had climbed to 4.5 million and when fresh figures came out on Tuesday (Mar 29) they showed another 4.4 million had gone in February, or 2.9 per cent of the total.