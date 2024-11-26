Commentary: Harsh discipline alone won’t help school bullies mend their ways

Bullying is any form of behaviour that is carried out with the intention to harm, is repetitive, and where there exists a power difference between the bully and the victim. These acts can be physical, such as hitting or pushing; or verbal when the bully makes hurtful or mean remarks in person or online.

Bullying can also be relational when rumours are spread about the victim that cast them in a negative light, leading them to being isolated from their peer group.

Research has pointed to several reasons for school bullying. Bullies may model aggressive behaviours that are observed at home or in the peer group. They may experience feelings of insecurity that prompt them to use aggression to boost their self-esteem or social status.

Bullies tend to have poor relationships with their parents which prevent them from seeking help when they encounter an issue. There may also be a general lack of empathy where the bully fails to recognise or care about the impact their actions may have on others.