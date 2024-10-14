Singapore society must be careful not to normalise bullying behaviours unintentionally: Chan Chun Sing

SINGAPORE: In light of recent viral videos of bullying incidents involving primary and secondary school students, Education Minister Chan Chun Sing on Monday (Oct 14) said society must be careful not to normalise such behaviours unintentionally.

In a combined response to parliament questions on bullying, Mr Chan said students who witness bullying incidents are reminded not to record and share the incidents online to avoid further hurting those involved.

Everyone should also exercise care in responding to viral videos, he added.



"Circulating such materials, trying to dox the student perpetrators, or calling for them to be ostracised could isolate them even more, drive them to extremes, and make it harder for them to mend their ways," said Mr Chan.

The perpetrators often also need help to turn over a new leaf.

"We want to steer clear of actions that might hinder or deny a perpetrator's chance for rehabilitation, such as counterproductive social media behaviours."

Mr Chan also called for everyone to discourage copycats and attempts to "out-viral" the last bullying video.

Last month, the police said they were investigating a bullying incident after a video surfaced showing a pupil from Bukit View Secondary School being taunted and kicked to the ground.

A video of a Qihua Primary School student being assaulted by an older boy also emerged online about a week later. Five teenagers were subsequently arrested for their suspected involvement in a case of rioting.

Earlier this month, a Meridian Secondary School pupil reportedly suffered a ruptured right eardrum after she was assaulted by her schoolmates.

Members of parliament filed a total of eight questions for Monday's sitting.

MP Wan Rizal (PAP-Jalan Besar) asked whether teachers are "sufficiently equipped" with the knowledge and skills to identify and manage bullying, especially in cases where victims do not report incidents.

MP Louis Chua (WP-Sengkang) asked about the number of reported bullying cases in schools over the past five years and the resources and policies put in place in schools to enhance the detection, reporting and correction of such cases.