Commentary: In suicide prevention, data must be timely, transparent and trusted

SINGAPORE: This week, Singapore reported a provisional suicide count of 314 for 2024. At the same time, the official number for 2023 was revised to 434 suicides, up from the previously reported 322 in July last year.

This sequence in which the data was released highlights the need to treat provisional numbers with care.

The initial figure for 2023 had been widely reported as the lowest in over two decades. Although the figure was clearly marked as provisional, many took it as a hopeful sign that suicide numbers were falling.

The updated number - an increase of more than 100 cases – is a sobering moment for us working in suicide prevention. It affects how we interpret the data and look for patterns, where we direct support and how we speak to grieving families and communities.

There is a need for stakeholders to reflect on how such data is communicated, so we can move forward with honesty and credibility.