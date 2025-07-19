314 suicides reported in Singapore in 2024; largest increase observed in 30-39 age group
SINGAPORE: A total of 314 suicides were reported in Singapore in 2024, the Samaritans of Singapore (SOS) said on Saturday (Jul 19).
According to provisional data from the suicide prevention centre, the largest increase in suicides was observed among adults aged between 30 and 39, SOS said in a media release.
SOS said that individuals in this age group experience a range of complex pressures linked to "family issues, job stability and mental health challenges". These concerns have been highlighted by those who have sought help through SOS' 24-hour hotline and text services.
Of the 314 reported suicide deaths, 202 or 64.3 per cent were men, while the remaining 112 or 35.7 per cent were women.
For the sixth consecutive year, suicide remained the leading cause of death among youths aged 10 to 29.
The suicide death rate in Singapore last year was 5.91 per 100,000 residents, SOS said.
"Behind every statistic is a life lost, families grieving, and communities left wondering what more could be done," SOS CEO Gasper Tan said.
"The number of suicide deaths reported is a reminder that our work is far from over, especially among adults aged 30 to 39. We must continue to invest in building a compassionate and connected society where no one has to struggle alone.”
Based on provisional data, the number of suicides in 2024 decreased by 2.5 per cent compared to 2023.
However, the total number of suicide deaths in 2023 was subsequently updated to 434 by the Immigration and Checkpoints Authority (ICA), reflecting a 34.8 per cent increase from the initial figure of 322, SOS said.
CNA has asked ICA for more information about the increased figure for 2023.
On Saturday, SOS said that over 6,000 individuals have been trained via SOS' Be A Samaritan programme to recognise and respond to signs of distress. A junior programme focused on age-appropriate case scenarios has also been initiated to reach out to youths aged 13 to 16 to encourage early help-seeking.
In 2024, in-person counselling services and support groups were provided to 1,112 individuals who were struggling with suicidal thoughts, as well as those who had lost loved ones to suicide.
"We are determined to keep striving to reduce the number of suicides. Each represents an individual and a family struggling with a tragedy," said Dr Janil Puthucheary, patron of SOS and Senior Minister of State for Sustainability and the Environment.
"We will continue to do our best working with our volunteers and partners ... (to) equip them to serve individuals and families who are trying to cope with a crisis. We are grateful to all who step forward to help and hope to encourage more to join us," said Dr Puthucheary, who is also the Senior Minister of State for Education.
Where to get help:
National mental health helpline: 1771
Samaritans of Singapore Hotline: 1767
Singapore Association for Mental Health Helpline: 1800 283 7019
You can also find a list of international helplines here. If someone you know is at immediate risk, call 24-hour emergency medical services.