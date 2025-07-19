314 suicides reported in Singapore in 2024; largest increase observed in 30-39 age group

Based on provisional data, the number of suicides in 2024 decreased by 2.5 per cent compared to 2023.

However, the total number of suicide deaths in 2023 was subsequently updated to 434 by the Immigration and Checkpoints Authority (ICA), reflecting a 34.8 per cent increase from the initial figure of 322, SOS said.

CNA has asked ICA for more information about the increased figure for 2023.

On Saturday, SOS said that over 6,000 individuals have been trained via SOS' Be A Samaritan programme to recognise and respond to signs of distress. A junior programme focused on age-appropriate case scenarios has also been initiated to reach out to youths aged 13 to 16 to encourage early help-seeking.

In 2024, in-person counselling services and support groups were provided to 1,112 individuals who were struggling with suicidal thoughts, as well as those who had lost loved ones to suicide.

"We are determined to keep striving to reduce the number of suicides. Each represents an individual and a family struggling with a tragedy," said Dr Janil Puthucheary, patron of SOS and Senior Minister of State for Sustainability and the Environment.

"We will continue to do our best working with our volunteers and partners ... (to) equip them to serve individuals and families who are trying to cope with a crisis. We are grateful to all who step forward to help and hope to encourage more to join us," said Dr Puthucheary, who is also the Senior Minister of State for Education.