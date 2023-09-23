Commentary: Hollywood's piracy problem on TikTok - if you can’t beat them, use them

NEW YORK: TikTok has become a new frontier of entertainment piracy, with some account holders chopping up films and TV shows into scores of segments and publishing them, apparently for the delectation of those who can’t be bothered to buy a movie ticket or pay for a streaming service.

But Hollywood shouldn’t be worried. It may be free, but it isn’t easy to watch films and shows this way.

For fear of lawyers and TikTok’s copyright police, the pirates make the segments hard to find. You can spend hours tracking down all the snippets for the latest blockbuster and string them together in the correct order. For all that effort, you might miss important sections of the movie - and, most frustrating, discover that the climactic action sequence hasn’t yet been posted.

Why would anyone consume their entertainment this way?

The treasure-hunt aspect of finding the content may be part of the draw. Some TikTokers say they enjoy being able to read the comments of others who have watched the movies or TV shows and leave critiques of their own.

And what’s in it for the pirates? They can’t easily make money because nobody would knowingly sponsor stolen content or place advertising against it. But they can grow their following: Views and likes are their own kind of reward.