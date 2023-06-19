Commentary: There is something to learn from the way Gen Z uses TikTok as a search engine

SINGAPORE: When Melanie, a colleague of ours, met her students in person for the first time after Singapore reverted to DORSCON Green in February, she was surprised to see some of her Gen Z students use TikTok or Instagram to research for their class group discussions.

Just before the COVID-19 pandemic, Google was still her students’ best friend.

Melanie’s observation mirrors a recent study by Google of Gen Z internet users, who are born roughly between the late 1990s and early 2010s.

Admitting that Gen Zers have forsaken Google’s search engine in favour of apps like TikTok or Instagram, Google’s senior vice president Prabhakar Raghavan noted that younger users are now more interested in “visually rich” forms of search and discovery.

THE 8-SECOND ATTENTION SPAN

Gen Zers are true-blue digital natives who have been surrounded by the internet, mobile devices and social media since they were born. Processing multimedia and short videos with special effects is second nature to them; it is unsurprising that their preferred information sources tend to be visually rich.



As humanities and behavioural science educators, we have noticed that our Gen Z students favour learning materials that combine appealing visuals, music, text, and other special effects.