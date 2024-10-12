China threatens Taiwan with more trade measures after denouncing president's speech

BEIJING: China is studying further trade measures against Taiwan, the Ministry of Commerce said on Saturday (Oct 12), two days after Beijing slammed a speech by Taiwan President Lai Ching-Te.

The Democratic Progressive Party, Taiwan's ruling party, has not taken any practical measures to lift "trade restrictions" on mainland China, the commerce ministry said in a statement on its official website.

"At present, relevant departments are studying further measures based on the conclusions of the investigation into trade barriers from Taiwan (against mainland China)," it added.

China, which views democratically governed Taiwan as its own territory, detests Lai as a "separatist". Lai and his government reject Beijing's sovereignty claims, saying only Taiwan's people can decide their future.

On Thursday at his keynote national day speech, Lai said the People's Republic of China had no right to represent Taiwan, but that the island was willing to work with Beijing to combat challenges like climate change, striking both a firm and conciliatory tone, drawing anger from China.