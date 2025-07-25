Public anger, calls for accountability after 6 Chinese students die at Inner Mongolia mining facility

BEIJING: A Chinese gold mining conglomerate has apologised following the deaths of six university students at its processing plant in Inner Mongolia on Wednesday (Jul 23) as public anger and calls grow for stricter safety measures and accountability.

The students, part of a group from Northeastern University in Shenyang, Liaoning, were visiting a facility run by Zhongjin Gold, a subsidiary of the China National Gold Group Corporation, a state-owned mining enterprise and one of the country’s largest gold producers.

They were observing an industrial flotation tank when the grating panel they were standing on collapsed, causing them to fall and drown in the slurry-filled tank.

Despite rescue efforts, all six students, aged between 20 and 22, were pronounced dead by medical workers at the scene, according to a statement released by the company on Thursday.

Subscribe to our Chief Editor’s Week in Review Our chief editor shares analysis and picks of the week's biggest news every Saturday. This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp’s partners. Loading Loading

“All six students were confirmed drowned after being pulled from the tank. One teacher was also injured,” the statement said.

The first student was pulled from the tank at around noon, while the last was removed at around 12.40pm, it added.

The company confirmed it had activated an emergency plan and reported the incident to relevant local government departments. It also said the facility had halted production.

“The company expresses profound grief for the unfortunate victims, extends sincere condolences to the injured and the families of the deceased, and deeply apologises for the social impact caused by this incident,” it said.

NATIONAL GRIEF, CALLS FOR ACCOUNTABILITY

The incident drew national attention in China, becoming one of the most searched topics on Chinese social media sites.

On the Sina Weibo microblogging site, netizens expressed their shock, anger and grief at the sudden loss of six young lives.