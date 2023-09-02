Commentary: How ending mine disasters could help China’s energy security

THE THREAT OF METHANE

Methane is responsible for about a quarter of global warming. Its sources are many: Gas escaping from petroleum wells, burps from cows’ ruminant stomachs, and bacterial decomposition in sewage farms and landfills.

It’s also produced in coal seams, and escapes when rock is dug up. The 28.3 million tonnes of methane emitted by China’s energy sector in 2021 - all but a sliver of it coming from coal mines - was responsible for about 7 per cent of the country’s overall emissions. That carbon footprint could be reduced by about 90 per cent if the gas was simply burned for fuel, rather than released into the atmosphere.

The gas is also a standing threat to mine workers. China has been remarkably successful in improving safety in a coal industry that killed thousands of miners every year during the 2000s, but methane remains a looming threat.

Just last week, 11 miners died in a gas explosion in Yan’an, a city in Shaanxi province that’s famed as a birthplace of the Chinese Communist Party and a key location in the political biography of President Xi Jinping. As many as two-thirds of deaths in China’s coal mines between 2001 and 2018 were caused by gas either igniting, causing rock to give way, or suffocating people, according to government statistics.

Geological and economic factors make the problem worse. Methane concentrations tend to increase with depth. As a result, open-cut mines have fewer problems - but more than 80 per cent of China’s coal mines are underground pits. With surface deposits exhausted, depths are now increasing by 8m to 25m every year. The deepest coal pit descends nearly 1.6km below the surface.

Underground mines are also more dangerous in the event of an explosion, providing a confined space and unstable surroundings to maximise the effect of any blast. Those dangers accelerate as mines are worked harder and corners cut to achieve output targets, as has been happening in China since a power crisis caused rolling blackouts in 2021.