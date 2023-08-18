Commentary: From freezing -53°C to scorching 52°C, how can China adapt to a new normal

GLASGOW: China, like many other countries, has faced several extreme weather events this year. From droughts to floods and bone-chilling cold spells to searing heatwaves, the nation has been grappling with the far-reaching impacts of climate change.

In January, temperatures in Mohe - known as China's North Pole and located just below Russian Siberia - fell to minus 53 degrees Celsius, beating the previous record of minus 52.3 degrees Celsius in 1969.

In stark contrast, Sanbao township in Xinjiang sweltered through a scorching 52.2 degrees Celsius last month, eclipsing the previous record of 50.3 degrees Celsius in 2015. In the capital city, Beijing breached 41 degrees Celsius on Jun 22. It also endured temperatures of over 35 degrees Celsius for 14 consecutive days, the longest streak since records started in 1961.

On the other hand, intense rainfall and flooding have wreaked havoc in multiple cities. These events have not only disrupted lives and livelihoods but also underscore the urgency of global efforts to address environmental challenges.

As China's weather swings from one extreme to another, questions emerge: What underpins these unprecedented variations in temperature and intensity? How can predictive models be refined to better anticipate these fluctuations?