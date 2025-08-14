Japan Expo visitors stranded overnight by halted train

TOKYO: A sudden suspension of the sole train to Japan's Expo 2025 stranded more than 30,000 visitors, with some forced to spend a sweltering night near the station and more than 30 people sent to hospitals by Thursday (Aug 14) morning.

A power outage abruptly shut the metro line in Osaka on Wednesday night while a crowd was packed into the Expo site's station.

As of 9.30pm (8.30pm, Singapore time) Wednesday, around 30,000 people were stranded, the Expo organiser said.

"So many people were packing the station that it felt like a steam bath," an elderly woman told local broadcaster MBS news.

Many, including families with children, wound up sleeping on benches under the Expo's wooden "Grand Ring" or inside pavillons turned into shelters.

It took the Osaka Metro around eight hours to restore the Chuo line's service, with trains not fully operational until early Thursday morning.

By then, 36 people had been taken to hospitals for symptoms including headaches and dizziness, according to the Expo organiser.