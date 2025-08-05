Japan sets record temperatures, worries mount over rice crops

TOKYO: Japan recorded its highest-ever temperature of 41.8 degrees Celsius on Tuesday (Aug 5), prompting the government to advise residents to stay indoors and promise steps to ease weather-related damage to rice crops.

The eastern city of Isesaki, in Gunma prefecture, set the record to surpass the previous high of 41.2 degrees Celsius marked last week in the western city of Tamba in Hyogo prefecture, the country's meteorological agency said.

So far this summer, more than 53,000 people have been taken to hospital for heat stroke, according to the Fire and Disaster Management Agency.