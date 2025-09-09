Japan ruling party to pick new leader on Oct 4

TOKYO: Japan's ruling Liberal Democratic Party (LDP) will pick its new leader on Oct 4, the party's election committee said on Tuesday (Sep 9), replacing Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba who resigned after huge election setbacks.

The party president could become the next prime minister as the LDP is the largest force in parliament while the opposition remains fragmented.

The party has governed Japan for all but four years since it was launched in 1955.

The head of the election committee, Ichiro Aisawa, said on Tuesday a notice would be issued on Sep 22 and counting of votes would take place following a 12-day campaign period.

The schedule will be formally approved on Wednesday, he said.

Toshimitsu Motegi, a former top diplomat dubbed the "Trump Whisperer" was the first candidate on Monday to join the race to be Japan's next leader.