Commentary: Japan deserves far better leadership than this

TOKYO: Japan’s ruling bloc was desperate. Hammered by scandals and sinking ratings, the Liberal Democratic Party gambled on a new leader less than a year ago. They chose Shigeru Ishiba. And to quote what Michael Caine’s Alfred Pennyworth said of the Joker in 2008’s The Dark Knight, in their desperation they turned to a man they didn’t fully understand.

Ishiba, who after weeks of speculation announced his resignation on Sunday, is no Joker. But he will be remembered as something of a punchline – and his time in power one of tumult that has threatened to reduce the country’s international standing at a moment of global transformation.

The premier was always an enigma, and got the job only because the kingmakers preferred him to the alternative, the arch-conservative Sanae Takaichi. But few could have foreseen that a man who spent his entire career seeking leadership would have so flimsy a plan that he would lose three elections in less than a year. Right-wingers have deserted the party, and his initial refusal to step down threatened to split it in two.

His main economic idea to fight inflation was an unwanted US$135 one-time handout that never materialised. His premiership has been bogged down dealing with the threat of US President Donald Trump’s tariffs. The deal Ishiba agreed to is unspectacular, and unbefitting of Japan’s special relationship.

Now, while the country is mostly back where it was a year ago, the LDP is in a much weaker position. It has lost majorities in both houses of parliament. Ishiba so alienated its conservative wing that right-leaning voters’ abandonment should have been obvious. While the rise of the far-right in Japan has been hugely overstated, the next head must restore its centre-right credibility.