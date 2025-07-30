Commentary: The far-right rises in Japan, but will it endure?

PERTH: Japan’s Upper House election on Jul 20 was about more than Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba’s ruling coalition losing its majority, and whether he will now resign.

It signalled a new phase in Japanese politics, with the “Japanese First” Sanseito party emerging as a major victor. What was once a fringe sentiment expressed by a few conservatives has now taken centre stage.

A defining feature of the election was the politicisation of foreigner-related issues, led by Sanseito’s aggressive campaign to revise government policies that have allowed a “silent invasion”. This hardline stance forced other parties to address the topic, making immigration policy a central issue.

This marked a stark contrast to the Lower House election just months earlier, when the emphasis was on expanding foreign labour recruitment.

Sanseito now has 14 seats in the 248-seat chamber, up from just one that it secured three years prior. It now holds enough seats to independently submit legislation in the Upper House, except for budget Bills.