Commentary: Japan’s leader has lost his ‘mandate of heaven’

TOKYO: Shigeru Ishiba was long considered an outside prospect to become Japan’s leader – so much so that he once said it would take the involvement of the gods themselves. “If I were ever to become prime minister, it would probably be when the Liberal Democratic Party (LDP) or Japan was in serious deadlock,” he wrote in his book published last year. “Unless I receive a mandate of heaven, it’s unlikely to happen.”

After Sunday’s (Jul 20) humiliation at the polls, whatever mandate from heaven he once commanded is lost.

The LDP suffered a devastating loss in the Upper House elections. Ishiba had already set himself the low bar of retaining a majority in the chamber along with long-time coalition partner Komeito. It failed to achieve even that, even if the final results were better than exit polls had suggested.

It’s a rebuke from the electorate that has few parallels outside of times of extreme economic distress, such as when the LDP was ejected from power in 2009 in the aftermath of the global financial crisis.