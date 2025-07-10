Commentary: Latest Trump tariffs force Southeast Asia to play along – for now

SINGAPORE: Three suspense-filled months after his self-declared Liberation Day, US President Donald Trump announced a new series of tariffs that may baffle Southeast Asian governments.

On Monday (Jul 7), Mr Trump repeated grievances about “unsustainable trade deficits” in letters to 14 countries, of which six were in Southeast Asia. In what appears to be a shot across the bow instead of an escalation, the latest rates roughly coincided with those announced in April.

Officials from Indonesia, Malaysia and Thailand recently expressed hope that they were close to trade deals with Washington. Yet their tariff rates are set to be unchanged, with Malaysia’s even increasing by a percentage point to 25 per cent.

It raises concerns that their proposals are not enough for Mr Trump, and what better negotiating terms they can offer before the extended deadline of Aug 1.

Cambodia was an outlier in this first batch, with its tariff rate going down from 49 per cent to 36 per cent. Cambodian media recently reported that the countries had agreed on a draft joint statement about a trade agreement framework, though Washington has not supported this with an official announcement.