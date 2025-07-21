live East Asia
Japan PM Ishiba faces uncertain future after historic election loss
Japan's ruling coalition lost control of the Upper House in an election on Sunday, further weakening Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba's grip on power.
TOKYO: Japanese Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba has promised to stay on despite the ruling coalition's bruising loss in a crucial parliamentary election.
The Liberal Democratic Party (LDP) and coalition partner Komeito secured 47 seats, short of the 50 seats it needed to ensure a majority in the 248-seat Upper House.
It is the first time the LDP has lost a majority in both houses of parliament. Follow live updates: