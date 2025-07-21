Logo
East Asia live

Japan PM Ishiba faces uncertain future after historic election loss
live East Asia

Japan PM Ishiba faces uncertain future after historic election loss

Japan's ruling coalition lost control of the Upper House in an election on Sunday, further weakening Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba's grip on power.

Japan PM Ishiba faces uncertain future after historic election loss

Shigeru Ishiba, Japan's prime minister and president of the ruling Liberal Democratic Party (LDP), places a red paper rose on the name of an elected candidate, at the LDP headquarters in Tokyo, Jul 20, 2025. (Photo: AP/Franck Robichon)

21 Jul 2025 11:00AM (Updated: 21 Jul 2025 11:01AM)
TOKYO: Japanese Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba has promised to stay on despite the ruling coalition's bruising loss in a crucial parliamentary election.

The Liberal Democratic Party (LDP) and coalition partner Komeito secured 47 seats, short of the 50 seats it needed to ensure a majority in the 248-seat Upper House.

It is the first time the LDP has lost a majority in both houses of parliament. Follow live updates:

Source: CNA/gs

