Japan PM Ishiba to announce resignation next month: Report

In a post on Truth Social posted on Wednesday Asian hours, US President Donald Trump said he had just completed a "massive" deal with Japan that included US$550 billion in investments into the United States.

Speaking after Trump's post, Ishiba said he was ready to meet or speak over the phone with Trump after being briefed on the details by Japan's top trade negotiator Ryosei Akazawa, who has been in Washington for trade talks.

"I can't say until I scrutinise the outcome of the agreement," Ishiba told reporters when asked how the deal with Washington could affect his decision on whether to step down.

In explaining his decision to stay on, Ishiba has stressed the need to avoid creating a political vacuum as Japan faced challenges including difficult trade negotiations with the US that would have a huge impact on the export-reliant economy.

"I will stay in office and do everything in my power to chart a path toward resolving these challenges," Ishiba said in a news conference on Monday, adding that he intended to speak directly with Trump as soon as possible and deliver tangible results.

Ishiba is expected to meet ruling party heavyweights later on Wednesday for discussions on the election outcome.