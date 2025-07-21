Logo
As it happened: Japan PM Ishiba says election result a 'harsh judgment', pledges to pursue US tariff deal
Japan's ruling coalition lost control of the Upper House in an election on Sunday, further weakening Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba's grip on power.

Japan's Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba attends a press conference at the headquarters of the Liberal Democratic Party (LDP) in Tokyo on Jul 21, 2025, the day after the prime minister's coalition lost its Upper House majority. (Photo: Philip FONG/POOL/AFP)

21 Jul 2025 11:00AM (Updated: 21 Jul 2025 03:44PM)
TOKYO: Despite the ruling coalition's bruising loss in a crucial parliamentary election, Japanese Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba on Monday (Jul 21) promised to stay on, citing US tariff negotiations among his priorities.

His Liberal Democratic Party (LDP) and coalition partner Komeito secured 47 seats, short of the 50 seats it needed to ensure a majority in the Upper House.

It is the first time the LDP has lost a majority in both houses of parliament.

Catch up on the developments:

Source: CNA/gs/zl

