As it happened: Japan PM Ishiba says election result a 'harsh judgment', pledges to pursue US tariff deal

TOKYO: Despite the ruling coalition's bruising loss in a crucial parliamentary election, Japanese Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba on Monday (Jul 21) promised to stay on, citing US tariff negotiations among his priorities.

His Liberal Democratic Party (LDP) and coalition partner Komeito secured 47 seats, short of the 50 seats it needed to ensure a majority in the Upper House.

It is the first time the LDP has lost a majority in both houses of parliament.

