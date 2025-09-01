Japan, South Korea had hottest summer on record in 2025

TOKYO: Japan and South Korea sweltered this year through the hottest summers since records began, their weather agencies said on Monday (Sep 1).

Temperatures the world over have soared in recent years as climate change creates ever more erratic weather patterns.

Japan's average temperature between June and August "was 2.36 degrees Celsius above the standard value, which marked the hottest summer since records began in 1898", according to the Japan Meteorological Agency (JMA).

"It was the third consecutive summer of record-level high temperatures," the JMA added.

Subscribe to our Chief Editor’s Week in Review Our chief editor shares analysis and picks of the week's biggest news every Saturday. This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp’s partners. Loading Loading

During that same period in South Korea, the average temperature was 25.7 degrees Celsius, "the highest since data collection began in 1973", the Korea Meteorological Administration said in a press release.

The previous record over the same period was 25.6 degrees Celsius, set just last year.

In Japan the scorching heat left some 84,521 people hospitalised nationwide from May 1 to Aug 24 this year, up slightly from 83,414 during the same period last year, according to the Fire and Disaster Management Agency.

"ALL MAN-MADE"

In Tokyo, avid runner Masao Nakano, 80, told AFP he pines for the old days when he could just "step outside, sprinkle water in the street and feel the cool air".

Nakano says he survived the sizzling summer by working out at a gym and jogging to prepare for a marathon.

"This is crazy. It's all man-made, right? All the air-cons and power generation", he said.

Japan's beloved cherry trees are blooming earlier due to the warmer climate, or sometimes not fully blossoming because autumns and winters are not cold enough to trigger flowering, experts say.

The famous snowcap of Mount Fuji was absent for the longest recorded period last year, not appearing until early November, compared with the average of early October.