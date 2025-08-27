Tokyo logs record 10 days of 35°C or more

TOKYO: Tokyo experienced a record 10 consecutive days of temperatures 35°C or above, the weather office said Wednesday, after the country sweltered through its hottest ever June and July.

Heatwaves are becoming more intense and frequent worldwide because of human-caused climate change, scientists say, and Japan is no exception.

This "is the first time since the survey started" in 1875 that such a run has been recorded, the Japan Meteorological Agency told AFP, saying that Wednesday marked the 10th day of the heat streak.

It came after a town on the northern island of Hokkaido was deluged by a record level of rainfall on Tuesday, according to public broadcaster NHK.

Toyotomi logged more than a month's worth of rainfall in an average August in just 12 hours, it said.

And in western Yamaguchi prefecture nearly 400 households in Hagi City were urged to evacuate, NHK added, due to a high risk of landslides.