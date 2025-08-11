Logo
Japan urges evacuations after rains leave several missing
Japan urges evacuations after rains leave several missing

Roades are flooded due to heavy rain in Kumamoto, southern Japan on Aug 11, 2025. (Photo: Kyodo News via AP)

11 Aug 2025 12:56PM (Updated: 11 Aug 2025 12:57PM)
TOKYO: Japanese authorities on Monday (Aug 11) urged millions to evacuate their homes after heavy rains unleashed floods and landslides in the country's southwest, leaving several residents missing.

Television footage from various communities in Kumamoto prefecture showed houses, stores and vehicles submerged in about a metre of water.

Surging rivers swept away vehicles and damaged roads.

In six hours to early Monday, more than 37cm of rain fell in Kumamoto prefecture's hardest-hit Tamana city, a record for the area, according to the Japan Meteorological Agency.

"The situation is life-threatening and safety must be ensured immediately," the weather agency said.

"Maximum vigilance is required even in places where disasters are not normally considered to occur."

A person walks through a flooded parking lot of a store in Kumamoto, southern Japan on Aug 11, 2025. (Photo: Kyodo News via AP)

Evacuation advisories and warnings were issued to more than three million residents in the southwestern regions, according to the Fire and Disaster Management Agency.

Some 384,000 residents, mostly in Kumamoto, faced Japan's most serious evacuation warning, it said.

People crowd at Hakata station as bullet train services are suspended due to heavy rain, in Hakata, Fukuoka prefecture, southern Japan on Aug 11, 2025. (Photo: Takumi Sato/Kyodo News via AP)

A father in Kosa town in Kumamoto went missing early Monday after a landslide hit near his house while he stood outside his vehicle, a town official told AFP.

His wife and their two children were safe inside the car, the official said.

In Misato town, also in Kumamoto, rescuers were trying to reach an elderly man trapped inside his house after it was struck by a landslide, the town's duty official told AFP.

"Rain was so heavy that I couldn't see what's in front of me for four to five hours," Misato town official Kazuhiro Masunaga told AFP.

Two people in Fukuoka city reportedly were swept away in a surging river Sunday and remained missing, national broadcaster NHK said.

Source: AFP/ec

