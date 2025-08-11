Japan urges evacuations after rains leave several missing

TOKYO: Japanese authorities on Monday (Aug 11) urged millions to evacuate their homes after heavy rains unleashed floods and landslides in the country's southwest, leaving several residents missing.

Television footage from various communities in Kumamoto prefecture showed houses, stores and vehicles submerged in about a metre of water.

Surging rivers swept away vehicles and damaged roads.

In six hours to early Monday, more than 37cm of rain fell in Kumamoto prefecture's hardest-hit Tamana city, a record for the area, according to the Japan Meteorological Agency.

"The situation is life-threatening and safety must be ensured immediately," the weather agency said.

"Maximum vigilance is required even in places where disasters are not normally considered to occur."