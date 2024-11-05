North Korea fires salvo of short-range ballistic missiles ahead of US election

SEOUL: North Korea fired a salvo of short-range ballistic missiles on Tuesday (Nov 5), Seoul's military said, Pyongyang's second launch in days and just hours before Americans vote for a new president.

Seoul's Joint Chiefs of Staff said it detected the launch of "several short-range ballistic missiles" at around 7.30am into waters east of the Korean peninsula.

"In preparation for additional launches, our military has strengthened surveillance and alertness," it said, adding it was sharing information with Japan and the US.

Tokyo also confirmed the launch, with the prime minister's office saying Pyongyang had "launched a suspected ballistic missile".

Last Thursday, the nuclear-armed North test-fired what it said was its most advanced and powerful solid-fuel intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM), the Hwasong-19.

It was Kim Jong Un's first weapons test since being accused of sending soldiers to Russia.

It also came just hours after US and South Korean defence chiefs called on Pyongyang to withdraw its troops, warning that North Korean soldiers in Russian uniforms were being deployed for possible action against Ukraine.

On Sunday, South Korea, Japan, and the United States conducted a joint air drill involving a heavy bomber in response to the ICBM launch.

The drill mobilised the US' B-1B bomber, South Korea's F-15K and KF-16 fighter jets, and Japan's F-2 jets.

Such joint drills infuriate Pyongyang, which views them as rehearsals for invasion.