Seoul blocks elderly ex-North Korean spy from going North: Civic group

SEOUL: An elderly North Korean ex-spy who spent decades in jail in the South and has pleaded to be sent to the North was prevented on Wednesday (Aug 20) from crossing the border by South Korean soldiers, a spokeswoman told AFP.

Ahn Hak-sop, 95, is one of six elderly former North Korean soldiers and spies who have recently stepped up their demands that Seoul repatriate them to their ideological homeland.

They were convicted in the South for anti-state activities and served decades behind bars for refusing to renounce communism. They have subsequently been released.

Holding a North Korean flag, Ahn "walked a few hundred metres toward a military checkpoint and was stopped by personnel", a spokeswoman for a civic group campaigning for his return told AFP.

Anh was taken to hospital.

A photo carried by the Yonhap news agency showed Ahn holding the red-and-blue North Korean flag at the border - an act that could be punishable under Seoul's national security law.