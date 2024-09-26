South Korea to criminalise watching or possessing sexually explicit deepfakes

SEOUL: South Korean lawmakers on Thursday (Sep 26) passed a Bill that criminalises possessing or watching sexually explicit deepfake images and videos, with penalties set to include prison terms and fines.

There has been an outcry in South Korea over Telegram group chats where sexually explicit and illegal deepfakes were created and widely shared, prompting calls for tougher punishment.

Anyone purchasing, saving or watching such material could face up to three years in jail or be fined up to 30 million won (US$22,600), according to the Bill.

Currently, making sexually explicit deepfakes with the intention of distributing them is punishable by five years in prison or a fine of 50 million won under the Sexual Violence Prevention and Victims Protection Act.

When the new law takes effect, the maximum sentence for such crimes will also increase to seven years regardless of the intention.

The Bill will now need the approval of President Yoon Suk Yeol in order to be enacted.