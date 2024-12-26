South Korea ex-minister's lawyers defend martial law as Yoon faces impeachment trial

SEOUL: The lawyers for a former South Korean defence minister under investigation on insurrection charges said on Thursday (Dec 26) a short-lived martial law decree imposed earlier this month was to raise alarm on opposition parties' abuse of the democratic process.

Ex-Defence Minister Kim Yong-hyun was the first of a series of officials to be arrested and is likely to be the first to face indictment on accusation of being a central figure in President Yoon Suk Yeol's surprise martial law declaration on Dec 3.

In a press conference on Thursday, two lawyers for Kim echoed much of the argument made by Yoon after the declaration that he lifted barely six hours later, saying it was a decision necessary to eradicate anti-state elements that were threatening the country's democracy.

"The martial law was to raise alarm, and what's very clear is that there were no casualties and troops were withdrawn in an orderly manner after it was lifted," lawyer Yoo Seung-soo told reporters.