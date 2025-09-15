Seoul to review rights violations during US raid

SEOUL: The South Korean government said on Monday (Sep 15) it would review whether there were any human rights violations when hundreds of its citizens were detained in a massive United States immigration raid.

Around 475 people, mostly South Korean nationals, were arrested at the construction site of an electric vehicle battery factory in the US state of Georgia on Sep 4.

The raid was the largest single-site operation conducted since US President Donald Trump launched a sweeping immigration crackdown.

Images of the workers chained and handcuffed shocked South Korea, prompting a stern rebuke from Seoul.

After delicate diplomatic negotiations, the detained South Korean workers were released and flown back to Seoul.

Some of the workers told local media about appalling conditions during their arrest, including alleging they were held without being informed of their rights.

When asked about the allegations, the presidential office in Seoul said it was conducting a "thorough review".

"Both our side and the US are checking if there were any shortcomings in the measures taken and companies are also looking into it," presidential spokeswoman Kang Yu-jung told a press briefing.

"Together with the company concerned, we are conducting a more thorough review into possible human-rights infringements."